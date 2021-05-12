Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in her yellow attire in BTS photos from her upcoming song Patthar Wargi

Hina Khan glams up in her yellow attire and her panache will leave you amazed.

has been one of the most loved actresses in the telly world who enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The actress, who made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with the role of Akshara, has come a long way in the career and has impressed us with her versatility time and again. But apart from acting prowess, Hina is also known for her style statement and her fashion sense is a thing among the fans.

And while the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant is gearing up for her upcoming song Patthar Wargi which will be sung by B Praak, we have got our hands on some BTS pics from the song. In the pics, Hina was slaying it in a yellow coloured dress. It was a spaghetti style floor touching dress and the diva was a sight to behold in the attire. She had completed her look with loops and silver earrings and had tired her hair in a back bun. Her panache did melt a million hearts.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had recently made the headlines lately after she had lost her father due to cardiac arrest. While she was mourning his demise, Hina had also tested positive for COVID 19 and was in home quarantine. She had even urged people to pray for her and wrote, “A Helpless Daughter who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her when she needs her the most.. Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people, do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz. Let there be light..”

Credits :Pinkvilla

