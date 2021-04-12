Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow attire and leaves fans awestruck with her no filter PHOTOS

Hina Khan looks like summer time come alive in a bright yellow outfit as she enjoys the warm sunlight. Check out her snaps.

is considered as one of the most gorgeous and fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is famous for her gorgeous looks and charming smile. She is a fitness enthusiast and often shared her pictures on social media. The actress has a huge fan following, who adore her various avatars. She is a flawless beauty and proved it in her latest pictures that she has posted on her social media. Hina Khan has shared gorgeous sun-kissed pictures.

Hina looks stunning in a bright yellow outfit. The actress looks appealing and has accentuated her look with a layered lock and chain neckpiece. Her hair is left open and she looks radiant and charming. She has also shared that it is a no-filter look. It is definitely a sight to behold.

See post here:

Hina Khan became a household name with her role of Akshara in the popular TV daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But she became a style sensation with her entry into the reality TV show Bigg Boss 11. Post the show, she has worked on numerous projects on TV as well as OTT platforms. Some of her popular works include playing the role of Komolika in the rendition of the famous TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and had also appeared in the popular daily soap Naagin 4. She has also worked in films like Lines, Hacked, and Unlock. She made her OTT debut with the web series Damaged 2.

Also read- Hina Khan's Holi is full of fun, colours, and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; Check out the pictures HERE

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×