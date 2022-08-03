Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow ensemble; PIC

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina is an ardent social media user.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a photo, wearing yellow ethnic wear and looked like a ray of sunshine. She shared the photo in the stories section of Instagram. Her hair and makeup were also on point as she glowed in the snap. While sharing the story on 'gram, Hina wrote, "More Drama". A day before, Hina had hopped on an Instagram trend and stunned everyone with her killer looks of 'Arabian Nights'.

Check Hina Khan's photo here:

Speaking about Hina Khan's professional career, she is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

