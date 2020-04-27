Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sharara as she wishes everyone Ramadan Kareem; PHOTOS

Hina Khan has taken to social media to send out all the positive vibes as she wishes everyone, Ramadan Kareem. Check out her post right here.

The auspicious month-long Ramzan has kickstarted a couple of days back and everyone has been staying home while fasting and praying. Celebrities keep sharing photos and videos on social media as to what have they been up to and well, we have the stunning shared some stunning photos as she broke her past post-sunset today. Hina has been sharing photos almost every day and today was no different, only today, she filled our timeline with multiple photos.

As the actress shared an array of photos, she definitely caught our attention with that bright yellow outfit of hers and of course, the setting by the sunset. The actress looks like an absolute happy being as she posed for a few photos and wishes everyone Ramadan Kareem. While she opted for a yellow outfit, she paired oxidized earrings to go with it and kept her makeup rather subtle since it was all about staying home while praying.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

ALSO READ | Hina Khan doles out ‘quarantine workout’ goals in style as she sweats it out at home amid lockdown; Watch

On the work front, Hina has recently been in the news for her short film with Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi and it has been receiving raving reviews so far. The actress also made her Bollywood debut recently with the movie Hacked, and while it did not make big bucks at the box office, it did grab quite the eyeballs.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×