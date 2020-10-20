Hina Khan looks regal in an emerald green gown as she poses in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house where she is mentoring the contestants. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

is someone who never fails to grab attention when it comes to her impeccable style sense and utter beauty. The actress is currently winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 where she has entered as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ Sher Khan, as her fans proudly call her, was the first runner up of the 11th season of the reality show hosted by . Moreover, Hina is currently enjoying the best phase of her career.

While the Hacked actress remains inside the BB house, her team often shares her stunning pictures on social media. They have once again shared a few more pictures of the diva which are worth a glimpse. Hina looks effortlessly regal in an emerald green one-shoulder gown with a huge knot front on the side. She teams it up with a pair of black heels and ties up her hair into a messy bun. The actress looks ravishing as she opts for a nude makeup look along with the same.

Check out her pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan last featured in a short movie titled Smartphone that also featured Kunal Roy Kapur. Her innocence as the simple and sweet Suman won the hearts of the audience in the same. Prior to that, the gorgeous beauty officially ventured into Bollywood with the movie Hacked earlier this year. Noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt backed the mystery thriller. A few weeks earlier, Hina also played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama Naagin 5.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

