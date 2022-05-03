Hina Khan looks regal in a traditional outfit as she dresses up for Eid celebrations; PHOTOS

Hina Khan is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry and is regarded among the most fashionable actresses. She became a popular name with her role of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She often shares pictures of herself on social media in both traditional and western attires. On the festive occasion of Eid, Hina Khan shared gorgeous pictures of herself in a marvellous green suit.

In the pictures shared by Bigg Boss fame, she is seen in a turquoise suit with golden embroidery in the neck area. The pyjamas have golden stripes and there are golden borders on the dupatta. She accessorized the look with a pearl choker and round pearl and Kundan work earrings. Her hair is straight and the makeup is very subtle. She sported white flat designer footwear for completing the look.

See pictures here-

Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges."

