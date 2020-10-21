Hina Khan looks remarkable in a beige outfit as she strikes a pose in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan's stunning pictures win the internet whenever they are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actresses in the Indian television industry. Currently, the stunning diva is inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. But this time, she has entered not as a contestant but as a ‘Toofani senior’ along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. While she remains there and continues mentoring the contestants, her team has made sure to treat the fans with stunning pictures on social media from time to time.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan’s team has shared some new pictures of the Hacked actress in which she looks absolutely remarkable. The diva is wearing a beige-coloured v-neck midi dress with dramatic balloon sleeves. She teams it up with a pair of skin-coloured heels to further enhance her look. She wears a pair of matching earrings and opts for a nude makeup look to match her outfit of the day. Moreover, her killer expressions in the pictures leave us in complete awe.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan has been experimenting with multiple genres of entertainment in the past few months. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and has some interesting projects lined up. The stunning beauty made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She also appeared alongside Kunal Roy Kapur in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. Hina then made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

