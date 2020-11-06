Hina Khan looks remarkable in a breezy traditional outfit as she strikes poses for the camera; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan seems to be all decked up for the festive season and her latest pictures on social media are proof. The actress stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house a few days ago.

The entire country has been indulging in festivities from the past few weeks. Right from Navratri to Karwa Chauth, people are celebrating the special occasions everywhere. Next week marks yet another special festival which is Diwali and everyone including the celebs are gearing up for the same while keeping in mind the COVID-19 rules. , who exited the Bigg Boss 14 house a few weeks ago, seems to be already excited about the same and her latest social media pictures are proof.

The actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dressing her traditional best. Hina is wearing a floral sharara suit bordered with pretty white laces and a matching dupatta. She teams it up with a pair of matching moccasins and looks absolutely stunning in the breezy yet elegant outfit. The Hacked actress also wears a pair of matching jhumka ear cuffs and opts for a neutral makeup look.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina Khan has earned yet another name, ‘Sher Khan,’ post her stint in Bigg Boss 14 where she entered as a Toofani Senior alongside Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The actress also made a cameo appearance in the show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience loved her short-lived performance as 'Adi Naagin' in the supernatural drama. Earlier this year, Hina appeared alongside Kunal Roy Kapur in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman.

