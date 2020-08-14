Hina Khan looks resplendent as 'Adi Naagin' and fans can't stop crushing over her; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has been receiving a lot of praises for showcasing her acting prowess in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, she has recently shared a few pictures on her Twitter handle which are unmissable.

surprised everyone with her surprise comeback to the silver screen with Naagin 5. Though the actress is playing a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, the audience is all praises for her acting prowess in it. For the unversed, she plays the role of Sarvashreshth Adi Naagin in the show. Meanwhile, Hina has also been sharing numerous BTS pictures and videos from the fifth season of Naagin on social media to keep all her fans posted about the same.

As we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a few pictures on her Twitter handle in which she looks resplendent. Hina is wearing red co-ords that include a strapless blouse and a matching skirt. She also wears a golden necklace and a matching centerpiece that is latched on her forehead. Her makeup game is on point as she puts on ruby red lip colour and a matching eye shadow while letting her hair down.

Check out the pictures below:

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes of Naagin 5? Do let us know in the comments section. For those of you who are wondering about the lead actress of the fifth season, she is none other than Surbhi Chandna herself who has earlier appeared in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. Coming back to Hina, the stunning diva made her debut in Bollywood earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back.

