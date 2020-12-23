Hina Khan looks resplendent in a bodycon outfit and fans are in complete awe; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan will soon be seen in a new web series. As of now, check out her latest Instagram pictures.

is frequently active on social media and treats her fans with stunning pictures and videos from time to time. The actress has been an inevitable part of the television industry for a long period and has always won hearts with her spectacular performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from her acting prowess, it is Hina’s impeccable style sense that always manages to grab attention on social media and the public domain.

Meanwhile, the former Bigg Boss contestant has shared a few more pictures on Instagram which are unmissable. Hina Khan is wearing a white and blue v-neck bodycon outfit with full sleeves as can be seen in the pictures. She also wears a pair of black furry slippers which are currently a craze among fashion buffs. The actress opts for a dewy finish makeup and a nude pink lip colour to suit her entire look.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan last made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 backed by Ekta Kapoor. The audience loved her stint as Adi Naagin in the show and were left disappointed after having known about her short-lived role in the same. Apart from that, Hina also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the Toofani Seniors. A few days back, the diva jetted off to Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and her parents. The actress will soon be seen in a new web series.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

