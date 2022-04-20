Hina Khan looks resplendent in green embellished kurta, looks nothing less than a regal princess; PICS

Hina Khan is without a doubt one of India's most well-known television personalities. Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. Hina has not only captivated audiences with her on-screen talents, but she has also established herself as a fashion star. She's also very active on Instagram, where she posts regular updates, beautiful photos, and even amusing clips. Today, she proved that she is a real-life princess as she shared some ethereal pictures on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Hina absolutely took our breath away. She looked regal and elegant. She wore a stunning green embellished kurta. The look was adorned with elegant and dainty white jewellery. Her hair was done in a fashionable bun. It was her intense gaze that made it immensely tough for us to tear our eyes away from her. She kept the caption of the post short and just put a heart emoji. Of course, the post went viral within minutes. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about her beauty. One wrote, ‘Uff, ye nazaqat’.

Take a look at Hina's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it was recently revealed that Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One’. The actress is quite excited about her deglam look and in a recent interview, she said, ”I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations.

