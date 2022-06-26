Hina Khan looks snazzy in a trendy ensemble of a backless purple outfit; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Today again, Hina stunned her fans as she dropped some breathtaking photos from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared stunning pictures in a snazzy outfit and captioned them with just a purple heart emoji. We bet her pictures will leave your heart racing. Here, Hina chose a purple crop top and paired it with the same colour pants. But the main highlight of the outfit was the backside of her crop top which formed a criss-cross section making it completely backless. The bottoms came with a high-rise waistline, flared hem, and side pockets.

Hina Khan at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

On the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' red carpet, Hina made several heads turn with her exquisite strapless black ruffle gown. She graced the photographers with some really beautiful poses and won over the shutterbugs with her poise. She styled her hair in a messy bun and elevated the glam factor of her look with a silver neckpiece. Hina surely nailed her look and truly proved to be a style icon. At the event, Hina was honoured with the 'Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award'.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan, in which she ranked in the second position. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

