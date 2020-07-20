Hina Khan looks stunning in black co ords as she strikes a candid pose in her latest PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. Check it out.

– the name says it all. Over the years, the actress has proved her mettle in acting through various platforms and is still soaring high in terms of her career. Initially, Hina’s journey began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post which she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 where she was declared the runner up. After that, there was no looking back for the TV star and her fan following has also increased manifold because of obvious reasons.

Hina often keeps on sharing various pictures and videos on social media. For instance, the actress has recently shared a new picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. Hina is seen wearing black co-ords and striking a candid pose for the camera. She opts for a dewy makeup look and nude lip color while letting her straight hair down. This picture of the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has literally broken the internet.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she was highly praised for her performance as Suman. The audience witnessed her in a never-before-seen avatar in it. The actress also made her debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked that has been backed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

