Hina Khan looks stunning in a monochromatic activewear outfit from her latest photoshoot; Check out the PICS

Hina Khan has shared pictures from her latest photoshoot donning an athleisure outfit. Scroll further to check out the pics.

is one of the busiest television actresses working currently. After marking her presence through her acting chops in popular shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ she later showcased her winning personality in Bigg Boss. She managed to make a special place in the hearts of the audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the first runner-up in the show. Her fan following has grown exponentially since then. Hina often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life on her Instagram for her fans and followers.

Hina Khan on Monday took to her Instagram and shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. She is donning an athleisure outfit color-coordinated monochromatically. The actress is wearing black track pants, stylish sports shoes, and a tank top with a white jacket. Completing the look with her red shades, Hina posted several pictures from the photoshoot. Several fans and celebrities commented on the pictures and complemented Hina for looking absolutely stunning. Hina posed for the pictures from several different angles managing to keep the style and swag quotient intact. Mohit Kathuria commented on the picture and dropped multiple fire emojis.

Take a look at the post:

One of the lesser-known facts about Hina that has recently surfaced online is that she has participated in Indian Idol season 4 before getting finalized for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’. The actress loves to sing with her melodious voice and often treats her fans with singing on social media. During her stay in Bigg Boss 14, Hina made a revelation that she had auditioned for Indian Idol and reached the top 30 during Delhi auditions.

Also Read| Throwback: Did you know Hina Khan participated in Indian Idol season 4?

Share your comment ×