Hina Khan looks stunning in pink embroidered saree as she gets clicked at an event in Mumbai; PICS

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry were papped at an award function yesterday night, in Mumbai. The award function was a star-studded event and was graced by supremely talented television actors like Hina Khan apart from other actors in the OTT and film spaces. The function was to validate the contribution of actors who delivered excellent performances in the show they were a part of.

Hina Khan looked ethereal in her embroidered pink dress. She posed for photos and also sent flying kisses into the camera. She also posed with an award in her hands. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seemingly happy and elated that she won big for her debut performance.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s photos from the event:

HIna Khan is a household name and has been a part of many prime-time television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was even a part of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Big Boss Season 11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest-running shows ever and it received a lot of love from its audience. Hina Khan once revealed how she got a break as the lead actress of the show, in an interview with Indian Express. She said, “I auditioned for it. Actually, I was forcefully sent by my friends to audition. The casting guys reached out to a lot of colleges in Delhi and distributed pamphlets. That’s how my friends got to know. They came home and told me about it.” The rest is history as she went on to work for 8 years on the very successful Indian soap opera.

On the work front, Hina Khan is going to next be seen in the web show Seven One, which is likely to premiere by year-end.

Also read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hina Khan wins Super Stylish Charismatic Diva title; Looks glamorous in black