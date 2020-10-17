Hina Khan looks stunning as she poses in a printed one shoulder jumpsuit; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house where she is guiding the contestants as their senior. Meanwhile, check out the new stunning pictures of the actress.

’s fans must be surely missing her as the actress is currently busy with Bigg Boss 14. Yes, you heard it right. The actress, who was also the first runner up of the 11th season, has entered the BB house again as one of the seniors. While Hina is busy there, her team makes sure to share posts on her behalf on social media as a treat for the fans. They have recently shared a few more pictures of the actress.

She looks absolutely stunning in a printed one-shoulder black jumpsuit with dramatic balloon sleeves. Hina teams up her outfit with a pair of black heels that can be seen in the picture. She ties up her hair with the help of a multi-coloured ribbon that perfectly matches the outfit. What also grabs our attention is her matte finish makeup look. She opts for a nude lip shade and adds a pop of blue colour to her eyes.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan last featured in a short film titled Smartphone. She played the role of a simple housewife named Suman in the short that also featured Kunal Roy Kapur. The audience loved her never-before-seen avatar in the same. Prior to that, Hina also officially ventured into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked. Noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt backed this mystery thriller. As mentioned earlier, the actress is currently having a blast at the Bigg Boss 14 house along with the other two seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

