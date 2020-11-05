Hina Khan looks super stylish as she aces the denim on denim look in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan often dons stylish outfits and shares some amazing pictures on social media. Check out her latest Instagram post.

knows best how to grab attention on social media and her timeline is proof. The actress is among the most avid Instagram users and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following and recently crossed the milestone of 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The Hacked star also got emotional while sharing a special post for the fans on her personal handle.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina has shared a few more pictures on Instagram that surely deserves your attention. The actress looks super chic as she teams up a funky blue denim jacket with matching jeans. She also wears a pair of yellow flats to add a dash of colour to the entire outfit. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star ties up her hair and dons a pair of cool black shades. What also grabs attention is her thoughtful caption that reads, “No one is YOU, and that is your SUPERPOWER.”

On the work front, Hina Khan entered Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior during its grand premiere in October. Accompanying her were two more ex-contestants, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio has exited the BB house sometime back. Before her entry into the reality show, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the popular supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

