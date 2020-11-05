  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan looks super stylish as she aces the denim on denim look in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan often dons stylish outfits and shares some amazing pictures on social media. Check out her latest Instagram post.
13295 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan looks super stylish as she aces the denim on denim look in her latest PHOTOSHina Khan looks super stylish as she aces the denim on denim look in her latest PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan knows best how to grab attention on social media and her timeline is proof. The actress is among the most avid Instagram users and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following and recently crossed the milestone of 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The Hacked star also got emotional while sharing a special post for the fans on her personal handle.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina has shared a few more pictures on Instagram that surely deserves your attention. The actress looks super chic as she teams up a funky blue denim jacket with matching jeans. She also wears a pair of yellow flats to add a dash of colour to the entire outfit. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star ties up her hair and dons a pair of cool black shades. What also grabs attention is her thoughtful caption that reads, “No one is YOU, and that is your SUPERPOWER.”

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No one is YOU, and that is your SUPERPOWER

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina Khan entered Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior during its grand premiere in October. Accompanying her were two more ex-contestants, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio has exited the BB house sometime back. Before her entry into the reality show, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the popular supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. 

Also Read: Hina Khan flashes her infectious smile in new PHOTOS as she slays a pretty outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

You may like these
Hina Khan's killer expression steals hearts as she slays in a brown bodycon dress; See PHOTO
Hina Khan crooning ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee is a perfect treat for her fans amid lockdown; WATCH
Hina Khan doles out Monday Motivation with her workout video amid lockdown and inspires us to sweat it out too
Hina Khan shows us that messy is beautiful with stunning ‘midnight selfies’ and we can’t get enough of her
Hina Khan turns to sketching as she practices social distancing amidst the Coronavirus lockdown; See PHOTOS
Hina Khan kicks off New Year 2020 in a dazzling gown & we can’t stop staring at her chic look; Check it out
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement