Hina Khan looks undeniably pretty in a pink salwar kameez as she poses with a fan in a throwback PHOTO

Hina Khan has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a long time. Meanwhile, check out an unseen throwback picture of the actress.

is currently one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. The actress has nailed every role she has played in TV shows till date and there is no second doubt about it. Well, as of now, she is grabbing headlines owing to her stint in Naagin 5. However, fans are a bit disappointed as it was a short-lived role. But that does stop them from acknowledging the fact that Hina did a fabulous job in the show.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of the actress which dates back to a few years. Hina looks ethereal in an embellished pink-coloured salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. She happily poses with one of her fans as can be seen in the picture. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress opts for dewy makeup and a pink lip colour that perfectly suits her attire.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked. Noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt backed the mystery-thriller that released into the theatres a few months back. Apart from that, Hina also appeared in a short-film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. Talking about the actress, she is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and what better proof can we give other than her upcoming series of projects!

