Hina Khan looks undeniably ravishing as she slays a traditional outfit in her new PHOTOS

never misses a chance to update her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. The actress often shares multiple posts on social media thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. The stunning diva who is currently considered one of the most popular Indian television celebs also enjoys a huge fan following owing to her utter beauty and brilliant acting prowess. Hina’s unique style and fashion sense also serve as an inspiration for many young girls out there.

While we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Hina is seen wearing a printed white kurta teamed up with a pair of matching palazzos and a pink dupatta which makes her look simply elegant. The actress opts for a dewy makeup look and flaunts a pink lip colour that perfectly matches her outfit. And needless to say, her captivating smile melts our hearts here.

On the work front, Hina last appeared in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. Earlier this year, the actress made her official entry into Bollywood with the movie Hacked that has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind. Hina had earlier showcased her acting prowess in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

