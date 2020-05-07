Hina Khan loves the fact that beau Rocky Jaiswal gives her another perspective to gossips; View Post

Hina Khan shared a sweet post and along with it, she went on to thank Rocky Jaiswal for always making things simpler for her. Check out the post here.

and beau Rocky Jaiswal never fail to give out major couple goals and while we think that these two are really fun and amazing, they are also mature in their relationship. Hina has in fact, time and again gone gaga over how Rocky is the mature one and we don't doubt that. Together, they manage to shell out major couple goals, be it with the way they both indulge in some PDA or how they can never get enough of praising each other. And as it turns out, today is one such day.

Hina shared a quote photo, which read, 'Gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears.' While it is every bit true and something that we have all understood by now, the actress thanked beau Rocky Jaiswal, expressing her gratitude for always giving her a new perspective about things. She wrote, 'Thank you for always giving me another perspective of everything happening around us..you are so so sorted and I love this about you.'

Check out Hina Khan's post for Rocky Jaiswal here:

On the work front, Hina Khan's short film with Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi released recently and it has been received extremely well by fans. The actress also made her Bollywood debut with the movie, Hacked, and in fact, has had quite a few projects up and running. Currently, she has been keeping herself busy at home with workouts, paintings, among other things.

