Hina Khan makes a fashion statement in purple co-ords, grabs all attention; SEE PHOTOS

has recently returned from her exotic mini-vacation from the Maldives, and since then, she has been posting stunning pictures from her trip for her fans. The actress is immensely popular among the youth and considered a fashion icon. The actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures of herself for delighting the fans. Presently, it seems she is still in a vacay mood as she posted sizzling throwback pictures from her trip. She is painting the town purple as she raises the temperature in her new pictures.

Hina Khan has posted a new picture of herself on Instagram as she flaunts her toned figure in purple co-ords set. In the throwback picture, she is seen enjoying at the beach as she gets clicked in sensuous poses. The actress has donned a light purple co-ord with a deep neck top. It is accessorized with a black and white hat and a golden necklace, along with black shades. The actress has been posting throwback pictures since she visited the Maldives. It is her favorite vacay destination.

Hina Khan is termed the fashion queen of the TV industry and she has recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She looked stunning and mesmerizing in the lehenga, which made her fans go crazy over her looks. The actress last appeared on the web series Damaged 2, which is streaming on MXPlayer. Her other prominent roles include Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

