Hina Khan makes Monday look fit and fab as she works out in the gym; See PHOTOS

If we talk about one of the most fit actress’ of the television industry, then we are sure that all of us would unanimously agree with . Why? Because be it any time of the week- Saturday, Monday or Wednesday, this former Bigg Boss contestant makes sure to hit the gym and workout. And today, Hina Khan dished out some Monday motivation as she shared sneak-peek of her workout routine on social media. In the videos, we can see Hina Khan doing some hard core workout- from lifting some heavy duty dumbles to doing squats and some functional training, Hina Khan is surely one of the fittest divas of the television industry. In the photos shared by Hina, she is seen flashing her washboard abs in a crop top and pants.

Prior to New Years, Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time together and Rocky shared pictures from their trip and wrote, "Everything is extraordinarily when you’re by my side @realhinakhan Bye bye…” From gorging to yummy food, to scuba diving and enjoying the sunsets, Hina Khan’s trip was all things romantic.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen alongside Priyank Sharma in a music video titled Raanjhana and soon, she will be soon seen in Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked and it will release on January 31, 2020. Also, Hina Khan has already appeared twice on season thirteenth of Bigg Boss.

