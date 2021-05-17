  1. Home
Hina Khan makes a style statement as she sports a peach three tiered mini dress; SEE PICS

The Bigg Boss 11 fame actress Hina Khan looks stunning in a peach short dress and perfect makeup.
Actress and fashionable star Hina Khan is one of the most stunning stars of Indian television. The actress has a gracious look and charming appeal which makes her look stunning in any type of clothing she sports. Owing to her matchless fashion sense, the actress has a huge fan following on social media. She is very active and loves to share pictures on her social media. The actress also interacts with her fans, as much as possible. The actress has recently shared a picture on social media and she is looking no less than a barbie doll.

In the picture shared by the actress, she looks stunning in the short dress. It is a peach color fitted net dress with a deep V neckline. There are layers of frill on the lower part of the dress. She has paired the dress with flat footwear and her hair has light curls that complement the look. 

See pictures here:

The actress had tested COVID 19 positive a few days back, due to which she had isolated herself as she was taking care of herself. The actress had recently lost her father due to cardiac arrest and she had also put up a post for remembering him. 

The actress became immensely popular for essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the most popular and longest-running TV serials. She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Hina Khan shares her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co star Parth Samthaan kept checking on her in tough times

