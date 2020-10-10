Hina Khan manages to wow her fans as she stuns in a floral outfit; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, her team has shared a few new pictures on social media.

is among the most popular actress in Indian telly town in current times. The actress who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. There is no denying this fact that Hina is enjoying the best phase of her career and her trajectory of projects is proof. Currently, the diva is inside the Bigg Boss house and is taking the class of the new contestants who have entered season 14.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s team is sharing her stunning pictures on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. For instance, the actress mesmerizes everyone with her gorgeous look in a few new pictures that have been shared on Instagram. She is wearing a floral off-white salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. Hina also wears a golden choker to match her outfit of the day. She puts on a bindi and ties up her hair into a messy bun.

Check out the pictures below:

As usual, the Hacked star’s makeup game is on point as she opts for a dewy makeup look and lavender lip colour. Talking about Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ The other two seniors who have entered along with her are Sidharth Shukla. On the other hand, Hina is given the responsibility of deciding the tasks for the contestants. Prior to this, the actress last appeared in the show Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role.

