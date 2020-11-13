Hina Khan, Manish Malhotra, Krystle D'Souza & others reunite at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash; See inside PHOTOS

Ekta Kapoor has turned host again for yet another grand Diwali party this year. Check out the inside pictures here.

Just like every year, many celebs have turned hosts for lavish Diwali parties this year. Among others is Ekta Kapoor who is also known as the Czarina of Indian television. She is known for organizing grand parties for the members of the fraternity at times the pictures and videos of which go instantly viral on social media. While there were speculations that Ekta might not be organizing a bash this year, they have now been put to an end.

Numerous television actors and other celebs graced the party and we have now chanced upon some of the inside pictures from the same. Attending the Diwali 2020 bash are the likes of , Krystle D’Souza, , Mohit Sehgal, , and many other renowned celebs from the Indian telly town. Apart from them, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra are among others who graced the special occasion. Their candid and goofy moments have been caught on the camera.

Check out the pictures below:

However, a few other popular faces from the television industry were missing from the scene. Nonetheless, the celebs look quite happy as they meet each other after a long time at the Diwali bash. Ekta Kapoor also seems ecstatic as she hangs around and clicks pictures with her favourite people. The television industry also incurred losses a few months back when there was a countrywide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has gradually returned to normal after the resuming of shoots and production processes.

