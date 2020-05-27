Hina Khan masks up for another workout session during quarantine in her new PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared a mask clad picture of herself ahead of a workout session on social media. Check it out.

is among the many celebs who have been quite active on social media during the lockdown and is interacting with her fans, well-wishers, and other loved ones regularly. The actress is surely enjoying her quarantine break as is evident from her frequent social media posts that include a lot of stuff like candid selfies, workout videos, family pictures, and much more. And as we all know, Hina also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

Apart from being a talented actress, Hina Khan is also an avid fitness lover. She loves to post her workout pictures and videos on social media thereby shelling out major fitness inspiration for her fans and other people. It won’t be wrong to call the Hacked actress one of the fittest television celebs in current times. As of now, Hina is making sure that she does not miss out on her workout sessions even during the lockdown.

In the midst of all this, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle ahead of a workout session. Hina is seen clad in black and pink athleisure and has put on a mask thereby obliging with the rules of the lockdown. The actress goes sans makeup and ties up her hair into a messy bun. Well, needless to say, she looks quite content as is seen in this picture and we surely want to know the reason behind the same! Hina has been sharing a lot of such pictures and videos for the past few days in which she is seen indulging in heavy workouts within the vicinity of her home. As mentioned above, Hina is sure to inspire many others to keep themselves fit and healthy in the midst of the inevitable lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, check out Hina Khan’s picture below:

Hina, who is under home quarantine with her family also celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr a few days back with great enthusiasm. The Lines actress shared numerous pictures and videos on the special occasion and also sent her greetings to fans and well-wishers. Whatever occasion or event it is, Hina never fails to impress us with her stylish outfits and unique fashion choices. For instance, the actress opted for a pretty pink salwar kameez which she wore on the special occasion of Eid.

On the professional front, the actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. Recently, she appeared in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released in an online streaming platform. Hina also made her official debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Hacked this year that has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. To add to this, Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie Country of Blind in which she portrays the role of a blind girl. The actress witnessed an escalation in her career post her stint in Bigg Boss 11 in which she was declared the first runner up.

