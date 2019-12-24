Hina Khan matches her outfit with Maldivian blues as she looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her vacation photos

Hina Khan is currently vacationing in Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The diva has been sharing photos on social media. Hina’s latest photos are taking over the internet as she dons a breezy blue number. Check it out.

Towards the end of the year, most of the stars like to jet off for a holiday with their loved ones. Speaking of this, headed to Maldives a few days back with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Ever since they took off from Mumbai, Hina and Rocky have been sharing glimpses of their trip to the tropical nation. From enjoying beach time to going scuba diving together, Hina and Rocky are making most of this last trip of 2019 before they welcome the new year.

Recently, Hina took to Instagram to share her latest look all the way from the tropical land. In the photos, Hina is seen sporting a matching co-ord set of an off shoulder top with a breezy blue skirt. With this, the diva added a cool pair of oversized glasses and earrings. Opting for a pair of flats to go with her outfit, Hina left everyone awestruck with her breathtakingly gorgeous look that matched with Maldivian blue seas. She surely was a sight for sore eyes as she stunned in a gorgeous avatar.

Hina captioned the photo as, “#MaldivianBlues.” A day back, Hina also shared some gorgeous photos as she raised the temperature in a red bikini. The diva also went scuba diving with Rocky and shared photos and videos while being underwater. From enjoying a walk on the beach with Rocky to gorging on seafood, Hina is making most of her trip as she takes over the Maldives with her beau. This trip surely comes as a much needed break for the star who has been busy prepping for her debut in Vikram Bhatt’s film titled Hacked. The film will star Hina in the lead role and is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

