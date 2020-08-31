Hina Khan on media trial against Rhea Chakraborty: Don’t damage her career with accusations

In an interview, Hina Khan got talking about the media trial against Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Read on

Ever since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans, film stars and TV actors have been demanding #JusticeForSSR on social media as they want to know what exactly happened on the fateful night of June 14, 2020. We all know that prior to making his big Bollywood debut, Sushant Singh Rajput ruled the television industry, and therefore, TV stars, in some way, related to Sushant’s journey and looked up to him as inspiration. Now in the latest, , who has been supporting #justiceforSSR on social media got talking about the late actor and how media channels talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation need to have a balanced view and not come to conclusions. “I am not saying don’t talk about it but have a balanced view,” says actor Hina Khan, adding, “In our country, there are so many other important issues that the media needs to focus on including the Assam floods, rising number of Covid-19 patients, domestic violence, rapes etc.”

Also, talking about the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty, Hina said that the people of the country should allow CBI to do its investigation before jumping to conclusions because Hina feels that the biased media trial can damage her career forever with accusations. “She might not be able to face anyone,” shared Hina.

Moving on, while Hina Khan agreed that nepotism exists in the industry, however, she feels that it is not fair to tag someone’s name with words like suicide and murder? “You are destroying people by simply blaming and trolling them. It can detrimental. It can destroy someone, especially in this pandemic when everyone is fragile and sensitive. Let the truth come out,” shared the actress.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: says 'his journey inspired me a lot'

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×