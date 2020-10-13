Hina Khan mesmerizes us with her latest look as she slays in a monochrome outfit; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is a true fashionista and her pictures on social media are proof. While the actress is still inside the Bigg Boss house, her team has shared a few new pictures on Instagram.

is currently grabbing eyeballs after her re-entry into the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you heard it right! The stunning diva has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors.’ But what also catches our attention is her stylish outfits. Right from slaying a midi dress to a floral salwar kameez, Hina has done it all and fans are totally crushing over her. The actress has slain it like a boss in the latest episode too!

Meanwhile, Hina’s team has shared a few pictures of the Hacked actress on social media that are worth a glimpse. The gorgeous lady is wearing a monochrome outfit with dramatic hands that are outlined with beautiful laces as can be seen in the pictures. She wears it along with a pair of skin-coloured heels. Hina’s hairstyle reminds us of the 70s as she ties half of her hair with a white ribbon that has polka dots all over it.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, former contestants and season winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have also entered the house along with Hina. The three of them had to take a rather tough decision in the latest episode as they had to evict one of the freshers. The trio then chose to eliminate Sara Gurpal. Meanwhile, Hina Khan is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and her latest projects are proof. She made her official debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller Hacked and then appeared in a short film titled Smartphone.

Also Read: Hina Khan gives a head massage to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14; Fans can't stop gushing over their bond

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×