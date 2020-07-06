Hina Khan mesmerizes us with her singing skills while she enjoys the beautiful weather; Watch VIDEO

Hina Khan has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be heard crooning a beautiful song. Check it out.

is enjoying the quarantine break to the fullest and her social media timeline is proof. The actress makes sure to keep her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life. She is already shelling out major fitness motivation for all others out there and how! The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her workout sessions on her social media handles. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the fittest television celebs.

There are times when Hina has showcased her singing skills too. Yes, you heard it right. That is what the Hacked actress did in one of her latest Instagram posts. Hina has shared a video on her personal handle in which she can be heard singing a beautiful song while on her way to some unknown location. The actress seems quite elated as she enjoys the beautiful weather and croons the wonderful track. She is seen clad in a pink top and black lowers in the video.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest video below:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The audience loved her never-before-seen avatar in the film. Prior to that, the actress made an official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked that has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

