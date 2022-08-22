Hina Khan mimics Kareena Kapoor's dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Asks 'Is my Pooh game on point?'

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Her followers root for her ardently and always shower their love on her photos.

Today, Hina took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans by sharing a reel of Kareena Kapoor's famous dialogue. Hina looks stunning in a black bodycon outfit as she mimics viral dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sharing this video with her fans, she captioned, "Is my Pooh game on point". Fans have hailed this gorgeous actress for her beauty and have dropped amazing comments on her video.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

On the professional front, Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place.

