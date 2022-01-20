Hina Khan misses her dad; Sends prayers & strength to Shaheer Sheikh’s family as his father passes away

Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father was recently admitted to hospital as his condition had become critical because of contracting COVID-19. His father passed away on 20 January, 2022. Hina Khan, who shared a good bond with the actor, extended support to his family.

Hina Khan also shared a post with her father and wrote, “Nine months today dad This pain never ever goes Miss you”.

See post here-

She also shared a picture of Shaheer Sheikh’s father, who passed away. She wrote an emotional note along with the picture. She wrote, “And exactly after 9 months this. Dear uncle I met you afew months back, you were so warm and loving to me… I remember every minute of the time we spent the day... whyyyyyy I am left with no words… Rest in peace uncle… Allah aapko Jannat ataa farmaaye Shaheer was the first one to hold me close after my dad’s news broke… I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably , wish I was thr Shaheer.. This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what the people say.. I hv been through this And I exactly know how terrible one feels… My heart goes out for Aunty.. It’s the time and only time which will help you gather strength.. nothing else works.. Nothing my friend. It stays forever.”

See her post here-

Hina Khan had lost her father last year during the pandemic situation. She was COVID-19 positive at that time and faced lot of difficulties while dealing with the situation.



