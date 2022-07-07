Hina Khan misses her late father Aslam Khan: You are the first man that really loved me

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. In her personal life, the actress suffered a huge loss last year when she lost the person she was most closed to– her father. Actress’ father Aslam Khan had passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021.

Hina misses her father a lot and often expresses her grief on social media. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Hina took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a video and wrote, "Dad...You are the first man that really loved me". To note, Hina was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir when her father breathed his last.

Check Hina Khan's post here:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

