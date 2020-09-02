Hina Khan is missing random clicks, awards night, interviews as she shares throwback photos

Hina Khan shared a series of throwback photos from an award shows and expressed how she wished for the pandemic to go so that things could get back to normal

is a true blue social media diva, and we say this because every day, this Former Bigg Boss contestant makes sure to treat her Instfam with new photos and workout videos. From sharing candid sun-kissed selfies to workout videos and loved up photos with beau Rocky Jaiswal, we totally love her updates, and today, looks like, Hina Khan was missing everything normal and that being, award shows, shootings, traveling and so, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos from an award show and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Sooner rather than later .. those days are waiting to come back .. you never know , the new normal might just be .. normal ! That feeling of appreciation #ThatTouch #Interviews #RandomClicks #AwardsNight.”

Well just like Hina Khan, even we can’t wait for the pandemic to go away and normalcy to settle in so that even fans can see hit the theatres and watch movies and also, pap their favourite stars on the streets. That said, as we speak, while the CBI is investigating the death probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Hina Khan opened up about the media trail against Rhea Chakraborty as she said that the investigation need to have a balanced view and not come to conclusions.

Later, Hina Khan was trolled for expressing her opinions and responding to a fan who requested her to refrain from commenting on the issue, she said that she will ‘always stand by the truth’. “I always stand by the truth and want my fans to stand with me for the truth, together! If we believe each other we shall never fear these trolls or bots. I had, have and will always have my point of view. Without fear. Because truth gives you that power! Jai Hind,” she wrote on Twitter. Later, boyfriend Rocky backed Hina Khan as he took to Twitter to write, “While we want fairness n justice for someone who deserved it n was probably denied. If we hate others without even reading n understanding their side, how are we different? We shouldn’t be swayed by hate but support each other as the law finds #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput !”

Credits :Instagram

