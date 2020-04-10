Hina khan mistaking ‘Bhatura’ to a ‘Poori’ as she cooks in kitchen is something amateur cooks can relate to

Today, Hina Khan continued her kitchen diaries as after whipping up pancakes, actress makes ‘bhatura’; Watch video here

After announcing a junta curfew on March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that due to the Coronavirus crisis, it is important for the people of the country to stay indoors, and in order to break the chain of the virus, Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 13, 2020. Now, since India, just like other countries, is under a lockdown, aam-junta and celebs are also staying indoors and from working out at home to cooking in the kitchen to doing the daily chores, actors have been doing it all.

Talking about , thanks to social media, this former Bigg Boss contestant has been sharing her life updates on social media. From grocery shopping, working out, cleaning the house, to teaching her fans to make home-made mask, Hina Khan has been making the best use of the quarantine, and a few days back, Hina Khan stepped into the kitchen as she made some pancakes for the first time and before we could salivate looking at the pancakes, Hina Khan surprised everyone as she made some bhaturas, too. Today, Hina Khan posted a video on social media wherein she is seen making a bhatura as she fries it in the pan and alongside the video, Hina wrote, “Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI I did it yaaaaaassssss #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake It was a BHATURA indeed that’s me…”

In the video, Hina Khan is seen nailing her casual de-glam look and she is visibly elated while frying, in what looked like a large sized-poori, which later, Hina corrects and tells her audience that it isn’t a poori but a bhatura. On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office.

