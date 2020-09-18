Hina Khan, Monalisa and Gauahar Khan to shoot for a promo of Bigg Boss 14?

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Monalisa happen to be former participants of Bigg Boss. The 14th season of the show will premiere on 3rd October 2020.

Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner, and we bet the audience is excited for the same. The hosted show was supposed to premiere in September, but that could not happen due to some unforeseen reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, the makers have finally announced that the reality show is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020. Moreover, the names of a few contestants of the show are already out on various platforms.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Tellychakkar, ex-Bigg Boss contestants , Gauahar Khan, and Monalisa will apparently shoot for one of the promos of the reality show. Among them, Gauahar was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7. Hina Khan, on the other hand, was the runner up of Bigg Boss 11. And Bhojpuri-Hindi actress Monalisa appeared in the tenth season of the reality show. She also tied the knot with beau Vikrant Singh Rajput inside the house back then.

Talking about the current season, the latest reports suggest that the contestants have already been put under quarantine before their entry into the BB house. Moreover, four YouTubers are also reportedly going to be a part of the show. Earlier, it was speculated that CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 but he has now denied the same. Apart from that, actors Aly Goni and Nia Sharma have also denied being a part of the show. So, are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know in the comments section.

