Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra & others left aghast after the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala
The entire human race is ashamed once again as an innocent pregnant elephant got killed because of the cruelty showcased by the locals of the Silent Valley Forest in Kerala. It so happened that the wild elephant was being offered a pineapple filled with crackers by someone. This resulted in the explosion of the fruit inside her mouth. It has been revealed by multiple reports that her jaw was broken and that she was unable to chew anything post that.
Numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have expressed shock concerning the incident and denounced the cruelty shown towards animals. Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, Kaveri Priyam, Mahira Sharma, and others have taken to social media and reacted on the news with hard-hitting posts. Hina Khan has shared a long note that a part of which reads, “Humanity has lost all hopes of proving itself as a savior species. So far we’ve only been destroying, devastating, and killing. The killings are not new, numerous species extinct every day, millions of animals killed for food, skin, bones, teeth, and what not!”
Check out some of their posts below:
#EvilRace #NoMoreHumans The conscious being, the creature created in gods own image, the species that boasts as the sole master of the planet. Yet so petty, so ungodly, so disgraceful, so unconscionable and so inhuman. Wars, Pandemics, Deaths, Racism, Rapes, Diseases, Calamities and many more .. all by our hands! We are Murderers.. We seem to be immune to learning from our mistakes. We seem to be so unchangeable . But Change is inevitable! Humanity has lost all hopes of proving itself as a saviour species. So far we’ve only been destroying, devastating and killing. The killings are not new, numerous species extinct every day, millions of animals killed for food, skin, bones, teeth and what not! It has been a surviving race which is now more like a evil race. Migrants and the poor left behind and forgotten. Kids dying, families displaced, health professionals and care givers mistreated. Are we not doomed, I say? Are we not Evil, I say? Are we not the only cause, I say? Maybe we deserve it! Maybe it’s natures way of showing us AGAIN, wake up! Wake Up!! Or simply stop Existing! You’d think there’s a choice .. but no.. Karma is not about choice ! It’s about actions! And we have some dreadful reaping to do... We have asked for it, time and again.. #EvilRace
Can’t stop crying! #repost shamitashetty_official ・・・ A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.
The news about this terrible incident was shared by a forest officer named Mohan Krishnan on his social media handle. He had shared an emotional note while posting a picture of the elephant and narrated how she met with her untimely death because of some cruel people. The sad part was when it was revealed that she was pregnant. Numerous Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and others have denounced the inhuman act.
