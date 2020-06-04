Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra & others left aghast after the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have denounced the inhuman killing of a wild pregnant elephant by locals in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest. Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Mahira Sharma and many others have reacted to this on social media.

The entire human race is ashamed once again as an innocent pregnant elephant got killed because of the cruelty showcased by the locals of the Silent Valley Forest in Kerala. It so happened that the wild elephant was being offered a pineapple filled with crackers by someone. This resulted in the explosion of the fruit inside her mouth. It has been revealed by multiple reports that her jaw was broken and that she was unable to chew anything post that.

Numerous celebs from the Indian television industry have expressed shock concerning the incident and denounced the cruelty shown towards animals. , Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, , Kaveri Priyam, Mahira Sharma, and others have taken to social media and reacted on the news with hard-hitting posts. Hina Khan has shared a long note that a part of which reads, “Humanity has lost all hopes of proving itself as a savior species. So far we’ve only been destroying, devastating, and killing. The killings are not new, numerous species extinct every day, millions of animals killed for food, skin, bones, teeth, and what not!”

Check out some of their posts below:

The news about this terrible incident was shared by a forest officer named Mohan Krishnan on his social media handle. He had shared an emotional note while posting a picture of the elephant and narrated how she met with her untimely death because of some cruel people. The sad part was when it was revealed that she was pregnant. Numerous Bollywood celebs like , , , , and others have denounced the inhuman act.

(ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha, Varun & others horrified after a pregnant elephant was killed by a man)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×