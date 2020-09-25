Hina Khan, Mouni Roy to Surbhi Chandna: Find out who is the most followed 'Naagin' actress on social media

From Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti to Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna, many actresses have played the role of a 'Naagin' on TV. But, do you know which Naagin star is the most-followed on social media? Read on to find out.

Naagin is one of the most successful franchises on Indian Television. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor introduced viewers to the world of Naagin's in 2015. Little did anyone know that it is going to be so successful that it becomes a franchise someday, but it did and how! When glimpses of the show were first dropped in, many people assumed would be nothing more than a retelling of secrets about shape-shifting serpents that Bollywood movies had already taught us.

Audiences thought the Naagin series would revolve around icchadhaari naagin, who likes revenge and hates snake charmers and the been. However, when it began airing, the TRP ratings proved that Ekta has tapped the right nerve of Indian viewers. Supernatural thrillers became 'the thing' on TV, and the competition increased. One after the other, seasons of Naagin came on coming, and viewers gave a massive response to all of them. Each season also brought it new actresses who took over the Naagin world.

From , Surbhi Jyoti to , and Surbhi Chandna, many actresses have played the role of a 'Naagin' on TV. But, do you know which Naagin star is the most-followed on social media (Instagram)? Well, we have revealed it to you today.

Mouni Roy

Well, the most-followed is the one with whom the Naagin series began - Mouni Roy. Yes, Mouni is the most-followed Naagin actress with 14.5 million followers on Instagram. It all began with Mouni Roy taking over the character of Shivanya, the first Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series. Mouni as an icchadhari naagin, made many heads turn with her beauty and killer expressions.

She played Shivanya Ritik Singh, a shape-shifting serpent from Sheshnag clan. Her chemistry with onscreen hubby Ritik Singh aka is loved by many. Arjun and Mouni still sometimes recall their Naagin days on social media.

Hina Khan

When Hina joined the Naagin clan recently in season 5, her fans just couldn't keep calm. They were uber excited to see Hina in Naagin 5 and thus made its premiere the most-watched on the channel. Hina kick-started the fifth installment as Adi Naagin with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The trio had a cameo in the show, but the way Hina set the premise was totally astounding.

She is one of the most loved actresses not only in the Telly world but also in Bollywood. She has a family of 9.4 million people on her Instagram, which is soon to become 10 million. Hina's love for social media is not hidden from anyone, as she gives glimpses of her life always.

Surbhi Jyoti

After wowing everyone in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti took over the Naagin avatar. She was seen as Bela in Naagin 3. Surbhi's chemistry with Pearl V Puri aka Mahir, was adored by all. In fact, when Naagin 4 was launched, many wanted makers to bring in Bela and Mahir in the season.

With a massive following on 5.6 million people, Surbhi is slaying on Instagram. There's never a day that the gorgeous actress does not post her pictures for fans. Touted to be one of the fashionista's of the Telly world, Surbhi's Insta game is unmatchable, and fans are loving her consistent presence there.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna amazed everyone with her performance in Naagin 3. She essayed two important characters First she was seen as Naagrani Ruhi, (Naagin from Sheshnaag clan), who later transformed into Bela. Later, she played the role of Huzoor, a demoness. Just a few months ago, Karishma emerged as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She enjoys a huge following of '5. 3 million' people on Instagram, and keeps sharing glimpses from her 'happy personal life' with fans. From her outings to her achievements, Karishma shares everything with her Insta family, and they shower her with love.

At par with Karishma, in the follower count on Instagram is Anita Hassanandani aka Vishakha. The beautiful and talented actress also has a family of '5. 3' million people. She was a Naagin from the Kaal Kuth clan in the supernatural drama and played pivotal roles in season 3 and four.

Anita's Instagram feed is full of happiness, parties, outings, and mushy pictures with hubby Rohit Reddy. Be it her style or her fun-loving nature, Anita never fails to impress fans with her social media posts. Recently, one of her Insta posts also sparked pregnancy rumours. It's her smile and bond with hubby that is winning over everyone on Instagram.

Nia Sharma

Naagin season 4 gave us a sexy shape-shifting serpent, Nia Sharma aka Brinda. Again a Naagin from the Sheshang clan, Brinda was Manyata and Keshav's daughter. When the season was launched, she was shown as a simple girl with no powers, but gradually her Naagin avatar was revealed, leaving everyone awestruck. Her chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria aka her onscreen husband Dev is loved by many, and they rooted for BrinDev.

Well, after or before Naagin, Nia has been a social media star always. With 4.9 million people keeping a close tab on her, Nia's Instagram game is always on fire. From her fashion statements to her happy time with friends to her sassy quotes, Nia knows the art to make heads turn with her posts always.

Rashami Desai

After Bigg Boss 13, much to everyone's surprise, Rashami too became a part of the Naagin universe with Naagin 4. She was seen as Nayantara's new identity was introduced as Shalakha in the beginning, as the character was earlier played by Jasmin Bhasin. While Rashami had a short journey in the show her portrayal was loved by fans.

Ever since her stint in the BB 13 house, Rashami's followers on Instagram spiked almost every day. She enjoys a following of '3.6 million' and her fans truly love her. She has been stirring fire on Instagram with her bold looks, dance videos, and often interacts with fans. The actress's fans love her in abundance and don't miss any chance to prove their loyalty towards her.

Surbhi Chandna

After mesmerizing fans as Annika in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishaani in Sanjivani, Surbhi too joined the Naagin clan. She plays the role Adi Naagin in the currently running series Naagin 5 and has left everyone spellbound by her performance. First introduced as Bani in the supernatural thriller, Surbhi took Hina's place as Naageshwari's reincarnation. It has been around a month of Surbhi headlining the Naagin 5 alongside Sharad Malhotra (Veer aka Cheel) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay aka Naag Hriday), and viewers are completely hooked to the show.

Known to be social media savvy, Surbhi has a family of '2.9 million' followers on Instagram, Surbhi keeps entertaining fans with BTS moments from the Naagin 5 sets. From her upcoming looks to spoilers to her fun-filled masti with her co-stars, Surbhi ensures to give her followers an extra dose of entertainment always. Since Naagin 5 telecasts on weekends, Surbhi's posts, keep fans engaged and curious throughout the week.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan played the role of Sesha in Naagin season 1 and 2. While she played important roles in the two seasons, she also made guest appearances in Naagin 3 and Naagin 4 finale. Her acting chops and look in the series left everyone drooling over her. After Naagin, the actress participated in KKK 10, however, Karishma became the winner of the show.

Having a following of 2. 6 million, Adaa's Instagram is filled with moments, where she is enjoying life to the fullest. While she is not someone who will post a new picture daily. But when she does, she ensures that it adds to her Instagram collection, and bring a smile on fans face.

Aashka Goradia

Not a Naagin, but Aashka was seen as a shape-shifting honeybee, named 'Avantika' in Naagin. She was the 'Queen' of the Mahishmati Kingdom. With a following on 1.1 million followers, Aaskha's posts are all about fitness, yoga, and her special time with her hubby Brent Goble. The couple is a huge yoga enthusiast and has inspired many to take up this ancient practice for a healthy future.

Sayantani Ghosh

Tagged as the 'Original Naaginn' of TV, Sayantani also joined the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series. Sayantani played the role of Naagin Manyata in Naagin 4. She was a Naagin princess from Sheshnag clan. She played mother to Nia Sharma (Brinda), and Jasmin Bhasin (Nayantara, Manyata's adopted daughter). Her character came to an end in the middle of the show, Manyata was killed by Vishakha in the disguise of Dev.

Sayantani is quite active on social media and enjoys a following of 583k people on Instagram. From pictures to thought for the days to dance videos, Sayantani gives a glimpse of her personal life to fans almost every day. Her followers are increasing at a faster pace, and soon she will touch the 1 million mark.

