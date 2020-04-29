Hina Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's demise; Says 'Dream of working with you will remain unfulfilled'

Hina Khan has penned down an emotional note on late Irrfan Khan. The actress also says her dream of working with him will remain unfulfilled.

Irrfan Khan who was considered one of the finest Bollywood actors left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020 post succumbing to colon infection. The actor has left a deep void which will be very difficult to fill in the Hindi film industry. The tragic news of his death has spread like wildfire and almost everyone belonging to the film fraternity, television industry, and even the sports industry have paid their tribute to the late Angrezi Medium actor.

The latest celeb to offer her condolences is . The Hacked actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she has poured her heart out by writing an emotional note for Irrfan Khan. Hina writes, “Like your character.. you brought rooh into everything you did. You will be missed terribly #RoohDaar. Rest in peace #IrfanKhan. My dream of working with you was meant to remain unfulfilled. She has also shared a picture of the late actor along with her heartfelt post.

Check out Hina Khan's post below:

Irrfan Khan had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after complaints of a colon infection. However, no one ever imagined that the Qarib Qarib Singlle actor would pass away so soon. He leaves behind his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. Irrfan gave his fans the final treat in the form of Angrezi Medium that was released just a few days before the announcement of lockdown in the country. Needless to say, the late actor will remain in our hearts forever.

