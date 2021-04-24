Hina Khan mourns loss of her father with family; Expresses gratitude towards fans & goes off social media

Hina Khan’s father breathed his last early this week due to cardiac arrest. While the actress is going through a hard time on the personal front, she has decided to take a break from social media.

made the headlines for an unfortunate reason recently after lost her father Aslam Khan. It was reported that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress’ father had died of a massive cardiac arrest while the diva was out of town due to her professional commitments. Soon after the news Aslam’s demise broke, the social media was inundated with condolence messages and messages supporting Hina. And while her fans were concerned about the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s well being, the actress has shared a statement on social media.

Hina took to her Instagram story and revealed that she will be taking a break social media amid this period of mourning. She also expressed gratitude towards everyone who had checked on her and her family in this difficult period. Hina wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hina was last seen in Stebin Ben’s recent track Bedard and has won millions of hearts with her performance. She also made the headlines as she has collaborated with Shaheer Sheikh for a project. Although both the stars didn’t divulge in much details about the project they did leave the fans intrigued with their social media posts.

