Hina Khan nails the 'geeky' look in her latest selfie & fans are in complete awe of her

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she sports a 'geeky' look. Check it out. '

’s name is taken among those celebs who have been able to carve a niche for themselves in the Indian telly town as well as other genres of entertainment. When she made her debut in 2009 with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, no one would have imagined that Hina would one day become one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Indian television industry. Her stint in Bigg Boss 11 further escalated her career graph.

The Lines actress now enjoys a massive fan following on social media and if you do not believe us then you should have a look at the same! Hina has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which has left her fans in complete awe of her. The actress sports a ‘geeky’ look in the selfie as she flaunts a pair of framed glasses. Clad in a blue outfit, Hina goes completely sans makeup as seen in the picture and still manages to grab our attention, courtesy her flawless beauty.

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a relatable expression as she gets irked with the continuous ringing of her phone; See PHOTO)

On the work front, Hina Khan officially made her entry into the Bollywood film industry with the movie Hacked that was released in February this year. It has been backed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Needless to say, the actress has been appreciated for her stellar performance in the mystery thriller. Hina has recently featured in a short film titled Smartphone in which she portrays the role of a simple housewife, Suman.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×