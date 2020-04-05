Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Paras Chhabra & others light diyas and stand in solidarity for #9baje9minute

Many TV celebs including Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and others have obliged with PM Narendra Modi's request for lighting diyas on April 4, 2020 thereby standing in solidarity against fighting the Coronavirus crisis.

The Coronavirus crisis has adversely hit our nation too and everyone has been affected by the same one way or the other. PM Narendra Modi has been addressing the country from time to time urging them to stand strong and oblige with the directives set by the government for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. He had once again asked the citizens to switch off their lights for sometime on Sunday, April 4, 2020, and light up diyas to stand in solidarity against fighting the current situation.

Numerous celebs from the television industry have obliged to the PM’s address and now social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of the same. While some of them have lit up their balconies with diyas, a few others are seen flashing their mobile lights. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Paras Chhabra and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Sharad Kelkar were among the first ones to post their pictures and videos on social media.

As we can see, many other well-known celebs including , Nia Sharma, , Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have posted their pictures and videos on social media in which they are seen following the rules of #9baje9minute.

