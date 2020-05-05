Hina Khan offers prayers to 'Lockdown ke devta' and it will leave you in splits; WATCH

Hina Khan shared a hilarious video chanting prayers to 'Lockdown ke devta' and it will surely tickle your funny bones. Take a look at the actress's comic skills here.

is a complete package, and we're not just saying. The diva can act, dance, sing, cook, paint, and also do comedy. She is an all-rounder, and nails everything she does with utter perfection. With so many skills, we often wonder is there something that the beautiful actress cannot do? Well, we don't think so! Hina enjoys a massive following on social media and considers her fans as her second family (obviously a huge one). She keeps treating her fans with glimpses for her personal and professional life.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, Hina is making sure to keep her fans engaged and entertained with her interesting social media posts. There's never been a day that she has not shared a post for her fans. Speaking of this, Hina shared a hilarious video recently, and it will surely tickle your funny bones. By now, we're all aware of Hina's amazing comic skills, and she yet again gave us a glimpse of the same with her recent video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Hina can be seen worshiping 'Lockdown ke devta' and it is not what you think. Well, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was offering prayers to social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Yes, you read that right! She was chanting prayers in front of pictures of these social media handles, who have been helping us all kill our boredom during this stay-at-home phase.

The clip begins with her offering prayers with an incense stick (agarbatti) as someone asks her what she is doing. She promptly replies, 'Kuch nahi 'Lockdown ke devtaon' ki aarti utaar rahi hoon.' While until then we feel everything is good and normal, then we're shown pictures of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. And boom, we're left in splits. Well, we must say, no one can match Hina's comic skills, as she is just too good. Not to miss, Hina looked extremely beautiful in her no-make look as she flaunted her natural skin.

Her hilarious video left everyone bursting into laughter. Not only her fans, but her friends from the entertainment industry including Monalisa, Rohit Roy, Vikaas Kalantri, and Ariah Agarwal also couldn't stop themselves from laughing. They commented on her post with laughing emojis and appreciated her comedy talent.

Take a look at Hina's video here:

Well, this is not the first time that Hina has made us all chuckle with her amazing comedy skills. She keeps sharing funny or informative videos to keep the spirits high in these distressful times and help drive away people's boredom. From videos of her mopping the floor to making yummy pancakes for the first time, to cleaning vegetables, to making DIY face masks, to sharing her workout routine amidst quarantine and more, Hina has proved to be the 'Queen of entertainment' during the social distancing phase for everyone.

The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is observing roza in the holy month of Ramadan. She also keeps sharing clips from her sehri and preparations with everyone. The pretty face also highlighted the importance of fasting and praying for the betterment of the world. What are your thoughts on Hina's funny-funny video? Did you enjoy it? Did it make you laugh too? Let us know in the comment section below.

