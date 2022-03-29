Hina Khan oozes swag in her latest hilarious reel; WATCH

Hina Khan is without a doubt one of the most well-known faces on Indian television. Hina rose to prominence after starring in the famous daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. Hina was also a competitor on Bigg Boss season 11, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she finished as the first runner-up. Hina has not only wowed fans with her on-screen performances, but she has also established herself as a style icon throughout her career. She also is quite active on her Instagram where she shares her daily updates, gorgeous pictures and even hilarious reels. Today, she posted a funny clip that left us in splits.

In the reel that Hina put up on her Instagram, she oozed swag and sass. She looked adorable in her denim jacket and white tee and her short wavy hair only increased the cuteness quota. In short, her look was absolutely fabulous. In the clip, she said ‘Hi I don’t have an attitude, I have a personality you can’t handle’. Well, we all now know who bags the sass queen of the year award! Along with the reel, she wrote, “Personality You can’t handle #PassingTime #reels #fun #trendingreels #feelitreelit #ReelsWithHK." Her fans were far too amused with her reel and showed their appreciation in the comment section. While one fan wrote, ‘Queen,’ another one wrote, ‘Style Diva’.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi.

