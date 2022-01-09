Hina Khan opens up about her family's COVID 19 ordeal: 'This too shall pass'

The fate of this entire world changed with the pandemic. Two years down the lane, we might have gotten adjusted to the ‘new normal’ and even sometimes refuse to believe that the virus is still here. However, COVID-19 has its own ways of reminding us of its harrowing, painful presence. As the Omicron variant has again halted the entire world, many of us became victims to it. Recently, actress Hina Khan put up a post on her Instagram, and opened up about the horrors that COVID brings in our lives - not just the people who get infected; but their guardians as well.

Hina’s entire family tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Taking to her Insta, Hina posted a tired selfie, with her mask off but the mask lines still present on her face. However, her determination and optimism to pass this ordeal were lucid clear on her face. Along with the selfie, she wrote, “Harsh Reality : These days life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020..When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7 But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or atleast try..And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine..Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade.”

Check Hina's post here:

You heard the queen, mask up and stay safe! We still got a pandemic to fight and win against.

Also Read: Hina Khan clears the misunderstanding about Shaheer Sheikh being called rude: He has certain reservations