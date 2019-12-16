Hina Khan OPENS UP on becoming a bride in real life soon

Read on to know what Hina Khan has to say about becoming a bride in real life. For the unversed, in her recent music video, she donned a bride's avatar.

, who is busy with several projects, is in the news as her music video (in which she is romancing Priyank Sharma) is out and has been getting a lot of rave reviews from the masses. Priyanka and Hina both are on a promotional spree and giving several interviews. In an interview with India Forums, when will she turn a bride in real life to which she said she will get married and added how she and Rocky are soul mates. She added how he is his best critic. Priyank was most excited when the question was asked and quickly stated how it will be holidays for him. He added how he is eagerly waiting as he has not attended a single wedding this year. He requested her to plan and get married as he wants to party.

Speaking of Hina Khan, the actress was last seen as Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. However, she left the show to focus on her other projects. She was replaced by Kahiin Toh Hoga fame Aamna Sharif. She recently graced the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. For the unversed, she was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11. She is now gearing up for her movie called The Country of Blind. She also did a Vikram Bhatt's movie called Hacked. For the unversed, her movie Lines was recognized at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

