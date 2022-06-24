Hina Khan opens up on the research and preparations for her various looks in Cannes 2022

Hina Khan is regarded among the most fashionable and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. People are fans of her unique fashion sense and she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress attended Cannes Film Festival 2022 this year after her debut in 2019. Her spectacular looks were all over the social media and she was highly appreciated for her red carpet attire. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Hina Khan recently talked with Etimes, about her experience of being at Cannes for the second time and about her preparations.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5 actress, visited Cannes earlier this year and it was her second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival (she made her Cannes debut in 2019). Talking about the preparations for attending the prestigious festival, which happened after a two-year gap due to the pandemic, she said “I was better prepared this time and I knew what I was going to do there. Even in 2019, I received a lot of love for my red carpet appearance and it had added to my popularity in a big way. This time, we did a lot of research and preparation about what I was going to wear and how I was going to present myself. We put in a lot of effort and I felt satisfied with the overall experience.”

Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina shared that as compared to 2019, everything was more decked up and that was expected. She said it looked like a fair. As eople couldn’t go and watch world cinema for two years and so, everyone was really keen to attend it this time. She added that there were many people on the red carpet this year and any people who attend the festival regularly told her = that they haven’t seen anything like this before. She furthered that everyone had a great time and it was a fun experience for her.

