Hina Khan opens up on the roles she want to do; Says ‘Would like to do a UP based role with typical accent’

Hina Khan completes 12 years in the industry, and now, she wants to broaden her acting atmosphere. The actress talks about her roles which she wants to take up.

, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry, doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has proved her acting ability time and again. Right from international recognition to working in Bollywood, Hina has added a lot of feathers to her hat. Recently, she completed 12 years in the industry and is very proud of her work which she has done till now. But like every other actor, Hina also wants to explore her acting opportunities and take up different kinds of roles.

Talking to Mid-Day, Hina Khan shared her thoughts on the same. She said she wants to do roles similar to Mirzapur. “I want to be part of the UP based drama which has that typical accent,” she said. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan celebrated her 12 years in the industry by going for a getaway with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She had also shared cake pictures on her Instagram. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Recently, she was awarded the Best Actress Award for her film Lines at Montgomery International Film Festival. In the film, she essays the role of a village girl.

Lines is directed by Hussain Khan and written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. The film also stars Rishi Bhutani who plays a Pakistani. Lines was produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under Hiro's Faar Better Films, which is a owned by Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Also Read: Hina Khan goes out exploring vineyards with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and their PHOTOS will leave you in awe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mid Day

Share your comment ×