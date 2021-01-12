Hina Khan opens up on surviving in the industry for 12 years: I have taken risks and I am proud of it

In a recent interview, Hina Khan, who has completed 12 years in the industry, has opened up about her journey, upcoming ventures and more.

, who became a household name with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently posted on her Instagram handle that she is going to complete 12 years in the industry in the current month, January. And interestingly, today, the actress will mark 12 years in the showbiz industry. Fans, as well as her friends from the industry, have already started pouring in congratulatory messages for her on social media. Now, in a recent interview with TOI, Hina has opened up about her journey, upcoming ventures, the risks that she has taken during her initial days and more.

Talking about her 12 years long journey in the industry, she said that these years have been very fruitful and the journey has been amazing. She has always received so much love, attention from her fans and well-wishers. She further stated, “These years have been a learning experience, whether it was about doing digital films, feature film, TV, launching shows, walking red carpets, walking international red carpets, winning awards and now an international recognition in an American film festival where I won the award for Best Actress.”

About her international recognition, Hina said that she wants to win every international award, get recognised everywhere for her hard work. “I have been so lucky that I could prove myself right. God has been kind,” the actress added.

She has also spoken about the key to surviving in the industry. Hina said she believes in taking baby steps and that’s what she is doing. She further explained that she has taken risks, she has also forgone huge amounts of money to be where she is today and she is proud of it. “I am looking forward to another 15 years now,” she added.

Hina is currently aiming for a huge project. She wants to do big shows and also wishes to work with good directors, brilliant actors in this year. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film, Lines and then she has music videos, another short film in her kitty. “I wish and pray that I get amazing projects in 2021, that is my wish,” the actress concluded.

Credits :Times Of India

