Hina Khan paints a picture of elegance in ethnic look in BTS shoot video; Mahima Chaudhry calls her 'pretty'

Among the stylish stars in the industry, Hina Khan always manages to wow fans. Her recent video from a shoot gives us a glimpse of her stylish traditional look and it has already won hearts.
2462 reads Mumbai
Over the past few days, Hina Khan has been in the headlines owing to her recent collaboration with Shaheer Sheikh in a music video. Amid this, the actress is also busy with other work commitments. Recently, Hina shared a glimpse of her upcoming photoshoot on social media and left netizens in awe of her traditional look. Known for her stylish looks, Hina often sets fashion goals for her fans. Be it ethnic wear or western wear, she manages to slay in each outfit like a pro. 

Recently, Hina shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot and left fans impressed with her desi look. In the video, Hina is seen beaming with joy as she strikes several poses during the shoot. Clad in a stunning black, white and hot pink traditional suit with a heavy dupatta, Hina styled up her ethnic wear with a heavy silver necklace. She also added a pair of bold earrings and kept her makeup dewy for the shoot. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she posed, she managed to paint a pretty picture. 

Take a look: (Click HERE for the video)

Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "#feelitreelit." The star's look managed to impress not just fans, but Mahima Chaudhry as well. Mahima took to the comment section of her reel video and left a sweet comment. She called Hina ,'Prettttttttti.'

Meanwhile, Hina's music video collab with Shaheer has managed to become a rage across platforms. Her chemistry with the actor is loved and the shoot of the video took place in Kashmir. Hina's stylish looks in the song also has inspired millions of her female fans. 

Also Read|5 Times Hina Khan proved to be a beauteous style queen in shades of pink

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

